go

Westminster Blog: From Pence to millions of pounds for charity

MP Richard Benyon on NATO, the House of Lords and the Greenham Common Trust

Richard Benyon

Reporter:

Richard Benyon

Westminster Blog: From Pence to millions of pounds for charity

NATO in Brussels

Last weekend I was in Brussels for a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

This is a gathering of Parliamentarians from across the Alliance. I had the surreal experience of sharing the same hotel as Vice President Pence.

The difference was that I didn’t have an entire floor to myself or the accompanying throng of about 200 aides, advisers and Secret Servicemen.

Whilst I and my entourage of one person got around by bus or tube, he had a motorcade that included about 20 motorcycle outriders and an ambulance.

On Monday we were heartened to hear that despite the new President’s rhetoric in the campaign, the administration is firmly in support of NATO and confirmation that the USA will continue to be a big player in the alliance.

Back at Westminster

On Tuesday I went along to the House of Lords to see the progress of the Bill which if passed will allow the Government to trigger Article 50 in order to leave the EU.

Whenever I stand at the bar of the House (as MPs are allowed to do) I am struck by how much better their debates are as compared to the House of Commons.

I am a supporter of reform of the House of Lords but we have to find a way of retaining the reasoned voices of experience who, helped by the fact that they are devoid of any Parliamentary ambition, speak from the heart with real knowledge and understanding of their subject.

Greenham Common

On Friday I visited the Greenham Common Trust and New Greenham Park.

Most people who are not from around here just remember Greenham Common for the controversies around the nuclear missile deployments in the 1980s.

They are amazed to hear that the airbase was transferred to West Berkshire Council for £1 in the mid 1990s.

Where once there were nuclear missiles, fences and an army of armed guards, today there are 800 acres of open access common land for local people to enjoy.

In addition, the built part of the old airbase is managed as a highly profitable property venture but the money made is given away to local good causes.

In the last 20 years the trust has donated £37m to over 1000 local good causes.

Because of its scale it is able to make big donations such as the promised £1m to the new cancer and dialysis centre at West Berkshire Hospital.

As the chief executive Chris Boulton puts it: “I make money in the morning and give it away in the afternoon.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

Storm Doris hits West Berkshire

One lane re-opened M4 Swindon to Chippenham after lorry transporter blaze

M4 drivers Swindon/Chippenham advised to seek alternative route

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young pupil

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

News

Westminster Blog: From Pence to millions of pounds for charity
News

Westminster Blog: From Pence to millions of pounds for charity

MP Richard Benyon on NATO, the House of Lords and the Greenham Common Trust

 
‘It is neither mad nor weak to experience depression’
News

‘It is neither mad nor weak to experience depression’

Dr Angus Tallini on how to seek help locally for anxiety and depression

1comment

 
News

Three people injured in M4 Newbury to Hungerford collision

 
News

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

5comments

 
News

Beds for homeless to be cut in West Berkshire

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33