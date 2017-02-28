go

Newbury Pancake Race 2017

Town goes 'flipping' mad for annual Shrove Tuesday celebrations

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Newbury Pancake Race 2017

COMPETITORS and spectators had a 'flipping' great time at Newbury’s annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Race earlier today.

Organised by the Soroptomist International Newbury and District the race saw 20 teams toss their hat into the ring in the hope of being crowned Pancake champions.

Local businesses and organisations competed in the event with dozens of spectators crowding into Market Place to watch.

Funds raised through the event will this year be donated to the Rosemary Appeal.

The race, as always, was a hotly contested affair with the orange spandex-clad team from marketing agency Jaywing (pictured above) battering the competition to take first place.


Following the race Mayor of Newbury Julian Swift-Hook took to the town hall balcony to throw pancakes to children below, as has been a tradition since the 1870s.


A pancake lunch was then served in St Nicolas Hall with 80-year-old Sylvia Grimwood once again helping to serve some of the 400 pancakes that she had personally cooked.


Fundraising and community officer of the Soroptomist International Newbury and District Katy Hawthorne said: “It went brilliantly.

"We are very very lucky to have this event so well supported each year.

"It's always a lot of fun and it's a great day for everyone to let their hair down."

For a full roundup of all the winners, including this year's 'Top Tosser' and a lot more pictures see this week's Newbury Weekly News.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young pupil

Jury convicts West Berkshire school teacher of raping young boy pupil

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

Scheme to reduce congestion at Thatcham level crossing being explored

36-0812F Thatcham Rail Crossing

4 people taken to hospital after A34 multi-vehicle pile-up near East Ilsley

Delays on the A34 near East Ilsley

News

Newbury Pancake Race 2017
News

Newbury Pancake Race 2017

Town goes 'flipping' mad for annual Shrove Tuesday celebrations

 
Marathon man inspires Newbury running group
News

Marathon man inspires Newbury running group

Hi5 Road Runners welcome running legend to anniversary celebrations

 
News

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

1comment

 
Hampshire

Hampshire county councillor to step down after almost four decades in local politics

 
News

"There’s just no sense behind it at all"

5comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33