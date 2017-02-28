Newbury Pancake Race 2017

COMPETITORS and spectators had a 'flipping' great time at Newbury’s annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Race earlier today.

Organised by the Soroptomist International Newbury and District the race saw 20 teams toss their hat into the ring in the hope of being crowned Pancake champions.

Local businesses and organisations competed in the event with dozens of spectators crowding into Market Place to watch.

Funds raised through the event will this year be donated to the Rosemary Appeal.

The race, as always, was a hotly contested affair with the orange spandex-clad team from marketing agency Jaywing (pictured above) battering the competition to take first place.



Following the race Mayor of Newbury Julian Swift-Hook took to the town hall balcony to throw pancakes to children below, as has been a tradition since the 1870s.



A pancake lunch was then served in St Nicolas Hall with 80-year-old Sylvia Grimwood once again helping to serve some of the 400 pancakes that she had personally cooked.



Fundraising and community officer of the Soroptomist International Newbury and District Katy Hawthorne said: “It went brilliantly.

"We are very very lucky to have this event so well supported each year.

"It's always a lot of fun and it's a great day for everyone to let their hair down."

For a full roundup of all the winners, including this year's 'Top Tosser' and a lot more pictures see this week's Newbury Weekly News.