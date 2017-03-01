go

Thatcham man arrested in connection with a fight in Reading

Fight leaves man with a fractured skull

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A man from Thatcham has been arrested following a brawl outside a bar in Reading.

A group of six women were involved an altercation with two men near Revolution bar in Station approach at 3.20am on Sunday, November 6, 2016.   

A separate group of men then got involved in the altercation and assaulted the two men.

One of the men, aged 50, sustained a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. He was treated at hospital but has since been discharged.

A 30-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault occasioning ABH.

He has been released on police bail until 31 March.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Newbury couple married for 72 years die on the same day

Construction of new Newbury hotel gets underway

Newbury waves good-bye to town centre car park

New delivery franchise launches in Newbury and Thatcham

New delivery franchise launches in Newbury and Thatcham

Three people injured in M4 Newbury to Hungerford collision

Collision involving car and lorry M4 Newbury to Hungerford

News

Thatcham man arrested in connection with a fight in Reading
News

Thatcham man arrested in connection with a fight in Reading

Fight leaves man with a fractured skull

 
Do you agree with the proposed library closures in West Berkshire?
News

Future funding for libraries will not come from parish donations

"It just won’t swallow to come back and ask for more money,” councillor for culture says

 
News

Hope for Wash Common library

 
News

Is fly-tipping in West Berkshire on the increase?

2comments

 
All Districts

Our 150th inspires Hungerford school pupils

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33