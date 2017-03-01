Thatcham man arrested in connection with a fight in Reading

West Berkshire business bosses reveal fears for the future in Brexit survey
A man from Thatcham has been arrested following a brawl outside a bar in Reading.
A group of six women were involved an altercation with two men near Revolution bar in Station approach at 3.20am on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
A separate group of men then got involved in the altercation and assaulted the two men.
One of the men, aged 50, sustained a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. He was treated at hospital but has since been discharged.
A 30-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault occasioning ABH.
He has been released on police bail until 31 March.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News