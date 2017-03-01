Thatcham man arrested in connection with a fight in Reading

A man from Thatcham has been arrested following a brawl outside a bar in Reading.

A group of six women were involved an altercation with two men near Revolution bar in Station approach at 3.20am on Sunday, November 6, 2016.

A separate group of men then got involved in the altercation and assaulted the two men.

One of the men, aged 50, sustained a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. He was treated at hospital but has since been discharged.

A 30-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault occasioning ABH.

He has been released on police bail until 31 March.