NWN rolls out the barrel for its 150th anniversary

ALL hail to the ale... you thirsty people drank the barrels dry!

The first outlet to offer the draft version of the Newbury Weekly News’ 150th anniversary ale sold out within 24 hours.

Now Warwick Heskins, licensee at the town’s Cheap Street gourmet pie and real ale stronghold, The Catherine Wheel, has sent an emergency order for more in order to put it back on by tomorrow (Friday).

The Red House at Marsh Benham plus the Hare and Hounds at Speen will have the brew on draft following a delivery tomorrow.

The Inn at Home shop in Newbury will have the draft version this weekend only, although the bottled versions will be in stock as usual.

The brew has also been trialled at the Cow and Cask at Inches Yard, Newbury, and at the town’s Nags Head, where it proved highly popular.

Mr Heskins said: “Fans of West Berkshire Brewery ales say it compared favourably to Good Old Boy.

“It really flew out of the barrel so we’ve ordered more and it should be here by Friday.”

The brew, titled either Mr Blacket or Mr Turner, is named after Walter Blacket and Thomas Turner, who founded the NWN back in February, 1867.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary, the NWN teamed up with West Berkshire Brewery to brew its very own beer in what is believed to be an industry first.

The beer, whether bottled or draft, features a mixture of pale Maris Otter barley, crystal malt, chocolate malt and roasted barley to give it a bitter, smooth and fruity taste.