Police investigation concluded following death of George Michael

Thames Valley Police has completed its investigation on behalf of the Oxfordshire Coroner into the cause of death of George Michael.

The investigation into the circumstances of the death has now concluded and a file was passed to the coroner.

The singer died as a result of heart and liver disease, after suffering a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire.

The singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

As the cause of death was natural, no further action is proposed or required.

For more on this story pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday