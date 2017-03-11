Man charged after ambulance was moved to free up parking space

A MAN has been charged in connection with an incident in which a motorist got into an ambulance and moved it to free up a parking space.

Paramedics were treating a patient in the rear of the emergency vehicle which was parked in Malt Court, Pelican Way, Newbury at the time.

Alan John Dale, 67, has been charged by postal notification on one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent, one count of obstructing/hindering an emergency worker and one count of use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Paramedics were providing emergency care to the patient on the afternoon of December 29 as the motorist entered the cab and released the handbrake, before exiting the ambulance and driving his car into the newly vacated space.

Mr Dale, of Tangley Farm, Hampshire, will appear at Reading Magistrates Court on March 23 2017.