go

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

Police no longer appealing for information

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

police

A MAN who approached a nine-year-old girl in Hermitage on Saturday prompting a police appeal for witnesses has been confirmed as an off-duty police officer.

The incident sparked a police hunt for the driver of a blue Mazda who had spoken to the girl as she walked along the roadside 50 to 100 metres behind her family.

He drove off when the father noticed and shouted for the girl. 

However, a police spokesperson said today: "Following an appeal that was issued yesterday regarding an incident in Hermitage on Saturday afternoon, the driver involved has now been confirmed as an off-duty police officer.

"The officer was concerned to see a young child who appeared to be walking alone and offered to drive her back to her family. He had his own children in the car and showed his warrant card, before the girl's father called her back towards the family.

"The girl's family have now been updated. We are no longer appealing for information and the incident has been safely resolved.

"Thank you to the public and the media for sharing the appeal."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Do you know where your 'children's cancer' cash is going?

Do you know where your 'children's cancer' cash is going?

Police appeal after man approaches nine-year-old girl in Hermitage

Police appeal after man approaches nine-year-old girl in Hermitage

Exclusive: Hundreds of jobs to go at Vodafone Newbury

Newbury Vodafone to shed 250 jobs

Man charged after ambulance was moved to free up parking space

police

News

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm
News

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

Police no longer appealing for information

 
plans
News

Waste recycling facility gets go-ahead

Site will process up to 50,000 tonnes each year

 
Thatcham

There's still time to help save Thatcham Library

 
News

West Berkshire primaries are first class

 
News

'Perfect storm' leads to council tax increase

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33