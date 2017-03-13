Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

A MAN who approached a nine-year-old girl in Hermitage on Saturday prompting a police appeal for witnesses has been confirmed as an off-duty police officer.

The incident sparked a police hunt for the driver of a blue Mazda who had spoken to the girl as she walked along the roadside 50 to 100 metres behind her family.

He drove off when the father noticed and shouted for the girl.

However, a police spokesperson said today: "Following an appeal that was issued yesterday regarding an incident in Hermitage on Saturday afternoon, the driver involved has now been confirmed as an off-duty police officer.

"The officer was concerned to see a young child who appeared to be walking alone and offered to drive her back to her family. He had his own children in the car and showed his warrant card, before the girl's father called her back towards the family.

"The girl's family have now been updated. We are no longer appealing for information and the incident has been safely resolved.

"Thank you to the public and the media for sharing the appeal."