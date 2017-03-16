Newbury hair extensionist nominated for top national award

A NEWBURY hair extensionist will be competing with industry big wigs for a national award this weekend.



Emily Barber, a luxury Hair Extension Technician, has been shortlisted in the prestigious Hair Extension Specialist of the Year category at the English Hair & Beauty Awards on Sunday.



The 25-year-old set up her own business, Emily Jane Hair, seven years ago and has seen her client list grow to include a number of celebrities such as Ex on the Beech star Megan Reece (pictured with Emily) and LADbible presenter Kate Ovens.



Speaking about being selected as one of 10 nominees on the shortlist Emily said: “I’m absolutely amazed because all of the people I’m nominated against have been my inspiration, so to be up against them is just amazing.



“I’m over the moon just to have even made the shortlist.”



After initially wanting to become a web developer Emily soon found she had a knack as a hair extension technician practicing on family and friends.

"I trained as a web developer in London and did this for a bit more money," she explained.



“I used to practice on friends and family and posted a few pics on Facebook and it it’s gone from there,” she said.

“I used to work for a charity and this was a side project but to be honest I got so busy with clients now I don’t have time for anything else.”



The English Hair & Beauty Awards will be held in Leicester on Sunday.