Sneak peek at the new A339 junction

WITH the opening of a new Newbury link road now delayed until next week, newburytoday has been given exclusive access to the site.

Using our latest 360 degree software you can now enjoy a sneak preview of what the junction on the A339/Faraday Road looks like.

The new link road, connecting the A339 to the London Road Industrial Estate, was expected to open this week, but sources now say this date looks likely to be early next week.

There has been disruption and off-peak lane closures on the main route through the town for the past 12 months while the new multi-million pound road is constructed.

The West Berkshire Council scheme has seen the A339 widened, new crossings added and a new junction with Fleming Road created. Kerb-laying, road construction, surfacing works and fencing works have also been taking place in Fleming Road ahead of the opening.

Today (Tuesday) sees the final lane closures on the A339 to allow for various corrective and finishing-off works to be undertaken.

The road is part of a controversial wider plan to redevelop the industrial estate and build new office space, healthcare and community facilities, a 100-room hotel and a mix of apartments and houses.