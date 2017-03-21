go

Sneak peek at the new A339 junction

Take a 360 degree look as the finishing touches are put to the nearly completed link road

newburytoday
A339/Faraday Road junction

WITH the opening of a new Newbury link road now delayed until next week, newburytoday has been given exclusive access to the site.

Using our latest 360 degree software you can now enjoy a sneak preview of what the junction on the A339/Faraday Road looks like.

The new link road, connecting the A339 to the London Road Industrial Estate, was expected to open this week, but sources now say this date looks likely to be early next week.

There has been disruption and off-peak lane closures on the main route through the town for the past 12 months while the new multi-million pound road is constructed.

The West Berkshire Council scheme has seen the A339 widened, new crossings added and a new junction with Fleming Road created. Kerb-laying, road construction, surfacing works and fencing works have also been taking place in Fleming Road ahead of the opening.

Today (Tuesday) sees the final lane closures on the A339 to allow for various corrective and finishing-off works to be undertaken.

The road is part of a controversial wider plan to redevelop the industrial estate and build new office space, healthcare and community facilities, a 100-room hotel and a mix of apartments and houses.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • richardhall99

    21/03/2017 - 13:01

    are your sources the blog on the west berks website?

    Reply

  • GreenhamPete

    21/03/2017 - 13:01

    Cars approaching the junction each side of the cyclists' lane, with cyclists encouraged to move in front of both lanes of traffic at the lights....? How will that work in practice?

    Reply

'Lowest of the low' - man who robbed his Good Samaritans

'Lowest of the low' - man who robbed his Good Samaritans

Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

Newbury man caught with hunting knife in Tesco car park

Newbury man caught with hunting knife in Tesco car park

Domino's plan for Thatcham approved

Domino's plan for Thatcham approved

News

A339/Faraday Road junction
News

Sneak peek at the new A339 junction

Take a 360 degree look as the finishing touches are put to the nearly completed Faraday Road link

2comments

 
Charity grant boost to WWI project
Hampshire

Charity grant boost to World War I project

Drama, art and music will bring war exhibition to life at Burghclere's memorial chapel

 
News

A34 Chieveley death crash lorry driver jailed for over four years

2comments

 
Hungerford

Town's £10,000 upgrade for stadium toilets

 
News

"Bitter disappointment" as 400 homes approved on appeal

7comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33