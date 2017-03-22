go

The press is rolling

Enjoy a rare look inside the press hall as the Newbury Weekly News is printed

newburytoday
NWN press hall

The press hall at the Newbury Weekly News

AS the press starts rolling to print this week's Newbury Weekly News we invite you behind the scenes to see what it really takes to produce a newspaper.

Every week this press is working constantly from 7am on a Tuesday until 6am on a Friday, with a 12 hour shift on a Monday. It can print up to 70,000 copies every hour.

Double click the 360 view to go full screen

We stock 31 different combinations of paper reels of varying quality and size, which enables us to produce broadsheet, tabloid and A4 formats of newspapers on our Goss Universal single width and Uniliner double width printing press. Last week alone we used 60 tonnes of newsprint to produce 566,000 newspapers.

This week 39 different titles will be printed here. Showcasing our printing excellence five of the seven newspapers shortlisted for best weekly newspaper in the UK in the 2017 newsawards are printed here. And that shortlist does include the Newbury Weekly News ourselves too.

This year's awards will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at Lancaster London.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Bitter disappointment" as 400 homes approved on appeal

"Bitter disappointment" as 400 homes approved on appeal

'Lowest of the low' - man who robbed his Good Samaritans

'Lowest of the low' - man who robbed his Good Samaritans

Sneak peek at the new A339 junction

A339/Faraday Road junction

Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

News

Parliamentary lock-down after gun shots heard
News

Newbury MP locked in Parliament after 'terrorist attack'

Four people dead including assailant and a police officer with several others seriously injured

 
NWN press hall
News

The press is rolling

Enjoy a rare look inside the press hall as the Newbury Weekly News is printed

 
News

Stuff happens!... Man messed himself when police officers sat on him

2comments

 
News

Residents to receive council tax refund following error over churchyard

 
News

Corn Exchange wants to convert Ladbrokes into learning centre

3comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33