The press is rolling

AS the press starts rolling to print this week's Newbury Weekly News we invite you behind the scenes to see what it really takes to produce a newspaper.

Every week this press is working constantly from 7am on a Tuesday until 6am on a Friday, with a 12 hour shift on a Monday. It can print up to 70,000 copies every hour.

We stock 31 different combinations of paper reels of varying quality and size, which enables us to produce broadsheet, tabloid and A4 formats of newspapers on our Goss Universal single width and Uniliner double width printing press. Last week alone we used 60 tonnes of newsprint to produce 566,000 newspapers.

This week 39 different titles will be printed here. Showcasing our printing excellence five of the seven newspapers shortlisted for best weekly newspaper in the UK in the 2017 newsawards are printed here. And that shortlist does include the Newbury Weekly News ourselves too.

This year's awards will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at Lancaster London.