Planned road closures across the district

Planned road closures and roadworks across the district in the coming weeks.

Byway BUCK/11/1 and BUCK/11/2 in Bucklebury are both currently closed to all users while assessments and repairs are carried out to the surface.

Byway BUCK/99/2 and BUCK/99/1 which intersect this closure will remain open.

The closure will remain in place for at least 21 days.

Northbrook Street, Bridge Street, Bartholomew Street and Market Place will all be closed between 7am and 6pm on Sunday (March 26th) for the Newbury Artisan Market.

The market will also take place and involve the same road closures on the following dates this year: Sunday, April 30; Sunday, May 21; Sunday, June 25; and Sunday, July 30.

Newbury's Market Place will be closed from 1pm until approximately 10pm next Friday (March 31) as it will be hosting an outdoor theatre event.

The event, which is performed by Acrojou and organised by the Corn Exchange, will see Market Place, Wharf Street, Mansion House Street, Northbrook Stree (south of West Street) and Bartholomew Street (north of Market Street) affected by the closures.

Traffic will be diverted via London Road to Robin Hood Roundabout, A339 and Bear Lane.

Mariners Lane, Bradfield will be closed from the junction with Bishops Road to the junction with South End Road from April 3-5.

This closure is to enable the installation of sewer pipes. A diversion is in place via Bishops Road, Cock Lane and South End Road.

Craven Road, Inkpen will be closed from 10.30am until 2.30pm next Thursday (March 30), between Weavers Lane and Inglewood Road.

The closure is to enable urgent works to relocate an electricity pole and a diversion will be in place via Inglewood Road, Kintbury and Weavers Lane.