A339 link road finally complete

Video: The long anticipated new junction opens to the public

A339 link road opens

A new link road between the A339 and Faraday Road has opened

THE wait is finally over. A new link road connecting the A339 to the London Road Industrial Estate has opened today (Monday).

Motorists have endured more than 12 months of disruption and off-peak lane closures on the main route through the town while the new multi-million pound road was constructed.

Click on the video below to take a journey through the new junction with our reporter.

The new junction is part of wider, controversial, plans to redevelop the industrial estate and build new offices, homes, a hotel and community facilities there.

As part of the scheme the A339 was widened, new traffic lights installed and the footpath running between the A339 and Victoria Park was resurfaced.

White lines were repainted on the A339 and a kerb was put down in Fleming Road; the link between the town's main thoroughfare and Faraday Road.






 
