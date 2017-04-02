go

Dog overwhelmed by kennel life seeking special someone

In excellent care of Newbury Dogs Trust

A DOG overwhelmed by busy kennel life is seeking a special someone to form a close bond with in a new home. 

Currently cared for by Dogs Trust Newbury, Carrie is a sweet natured girl who is looking for a human chum to share lots of cuddles with, as she just loves people and affection.

Carrie finds kennel life rather overwhelming and has been eagerly awaiting her special someone, having spent 56 days with the Hamstead Marshall re-homing charity.

Jenny Hopkins, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“Carrie likes to take her time getting to know new people, but once you have built a bond she will become your best friend – especially after some tasty treats, as she loves her food!

This sensitive soul would appreciate a quiet home with few visitors and lots of space to explore. Although she can live with older teenagers over the age of 16 years, she would prefer to be the only dog so that she receives all the attention.”

Anyone interested in offering Carrie a loving home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit the rehoming centre at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

For more information about the charity’s work please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust also has a charity shop situated at 47 Northbrook Street, Newbury, near the Clock Tower. Open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. 

Anyone wanting to donate items from a spring clear-out are asked to drop them off during opening hours. All money raised through the shop goes towards funding Dogs Trust’s work across the country. To contact the shop telephone 01635 38509.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 15,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.

