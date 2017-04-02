Spring has sprung for Cold Ash growers

SPRING was in the air as Cold Ash villagers put their gardening and creative talents on display at the weekend.

Cold Ash Horticultural Society held its spring show and plant sale at the Acland Memorial Hall on Saturday, with show secretary Kate Miller saying: “There was a cheery glow from the narcissi [flowers] in the bright spring sunshine.

“There were some lovely shrubs and flowers on display.

“Spring has definitely sprung.”

Clive Bailey won the Denis Hardwicke Cup for the most points in the daffodil classes and also the Hillman Cup for the most points in the flower section, narrowly beating Fred Davison.

The Mann Cup, for the most points in the floral art classes, was won by Jane Geater with her floral arrangements.

Molly Davison’s arrangement in a watering can was noted as spectacular, too.

Villagers also showed off their handcrafted quilts and paintings.

The MacDonnell Cup for the best handcraft exhibit was won by Anne Wallace, whose bag prompted the judge to say: “I want one. Pretty, practical, with pockets, lovely colours.

“You could make a fortune selling these.”

All the points from the adult classes will be carried forward to the Rose Show and will count towards a cup at the summer show.

Youngsters also got involved in the cups, with Jacob Collins scooping the Parmenter Cup for juniors aged five to seven, with his colouring in and jar of spring flowers.

Skye Collins won the Goodwin Cup for juniors aged eight to 11. Show secretary Kate Miller said that she especially liked Skye’s decorated cardboard bird house, complete with an owl looking out from the side.

Katharina Pongratz was also recognised for her “very pretty” decorated hard-boiled egg.

Several groups from one class at St Mark’s School made imaginative spring gardens in seed trays and competed against each other.

Mrs Miller thanked all the exhibitors, judges – Kelvin Mason, Diana Amesbury, Carol Dorward and Rhona Tucker – and all who helped on the

day.

The next show is the society’s Rose and Sweet Pea show on Friday, June 16, at 7.30pm.