Brian hits the right note in Mary Hare fundraiser

A GRANDFATHER has used his love of singing to raise £1,000 for a primary school for deaf children in Newbury.

Brian Davis, of Lambourn, raised the funds for Mary Hare Primary School, where his granddaughter Eleanor is a pupil.

The 73-year-old, who is a passionate amateur singer, decided to record and sell a CD of his favourite tracks to raise the impressive sum.

Mr Davis told the Newbury Weekly News: “The school has done a wonderful job getting her to speak.

“The speech therapy has been absolutely wonderful.

“So because of the job they’ve done and since I was recording a CD in Newbury with my voice coach, I decided I would try and sell 100 copies to raise £1,000.”

Mr Davis said he was delighted with the amount raised and joked: “I sold it mainly to friends and people I knew – they’re still my friends so my singing can’t have been that bad.”

The cheque was presented to the school’s headteacher Pam Robinson during a recent school assembly.

The money will go to help relocate the primary school, currently in Pigeons Farm Road, to the Arlington Manor site at Snelsmore Common, where the secondary school is based.