Kennet Centre TK Maxx to close

BARGAIN designer outlet TK Maxx will soon be relocating from its home in the Kennet Centre to larger premises at Newbury Retail Park.

Signs in the store window say the Kennet Centre store will close on Wednesday, May 3 before the new store at the retail park opens its doors on May 4.

Last year speculation mounted over the future of the town centre shopping arcade after it was bought by US firm HIG Capital.

However in November the Kennet Centre's management team gave assurances that the building would not be demolished and instead undergo an ‘exciting redevelopment’.

The centre currently comprises 50 stores/units and the Vue cinema.