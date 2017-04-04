Kennet Centre TK Maxx to close

Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?
BARGAIN designer outlet TK Maxx will soon be relocating from its home in the Kennet Centre to larger premises at Newbury Retail Park.
Signs in the store window say the Kennet Centre store will close on Wednesday, May 3 before the new store at the retail park opens its doors on May 4.
Last year speculation mounted over the future of the town centre shopping arcade after it was bought by US firm HIG Capital.
However in November the Kennet Centre's management team gave assurances that the building would not be demolished and instead undergo an ‘exciting redevelopment’.
The centre currently comprises 50 stores/units and the Vue cinema.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Bombey
04/04/2017 - 17:05
This is the end, beautiful friend This is the end, my only friend, the end Of our elaborate plans, the end Of everything that stands, the end No safety or surprise, the end I'll never look into your eyes, again
Reply