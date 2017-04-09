What's on today (Sunday, April 9)

Newbury and District ornithological Club, morning stroll on Walbury Hill and Combe Gibbet looking for ring ouzels passing through.

Meet in the Gibbet car park at 8.30am. All welcome but please ring 07796 605 016 in advance.

Walk for Parkinson's, Welford Park. Sponsored walk around the beautiful Welford Park Estate, home of the great British Bake-Off.

Entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and all walkers will receive a Parkinson's UK tee shirt plus a medal on completing the walk.

Find out more at www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkwelfordpark or contact 020 7963 3912 or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

Aldermaston Concert Centre, Sunday afternoon concert, music spanning decades and played live on stage this month by Andrew Nix.

William Penney Theatre, AWE Rec Society, Tadley RG7 4PR.

Interval refreshments, raffle bar available. £8 at the door. Call Sylvia on 0118 932 3971.

Puddle Jumping for children. 11am - 3pm, Newbury Ma\rket Place. Start your Easter holiday with a splash. info@newburybid.com