Peter's walk in the park for Parkinson's

A 70-year-old Newbury man who has battled Parkinson’s disease for six years is to pull on his walking boots to raise money for charity.

Peter Sidell, who lives in Oxford Road, Donnington, will be joined by his wife Ali to tackle a 6.5-mile hike around Welford Park on Sunday to raise cash for the Parkinson’s UK charity.

It will be the second time Mr Sidell has taken on the challenge.

Last year his walk around the park – the location of the TV series The Great British Bake Off – raised £1,670.

During his walk, Mr Sidell and others will cross the River Lambourn, see the historic building and explore woodland before crossing the fields and taking in the countryside views.

Mr Sidell said: “The time and the date I was diagnosed was a life-changing moment that I and my family have learned to live with ever since.

“We try to stay positive and active and exercise as much as possible.

“We like walking as a family and are looking forward to taking part in the Walk for Parkinson’s again to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

“I support Parkinson’s UK because I want a cure, or at least to find some drugs to help fight the condition.”

Mr Sidell is a member of the Newbury Parkinson’s UK group, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Thursday next week.

To celebrate, there will be a free afternoon tea party with guest speakers at Park House School in Newbury as part of Parkinson’s Awareness Week.

Entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

The funds raised by Walk for Parkinson’s – Welford Park – will help Parkinson’s UK to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.