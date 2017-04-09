Hampstead Norreys family to tackle Paris Marathon

THE Paris Marathon this Sunday will be a family affair when Hampstead Norreys resident Chris Mills pounds the streets of the French capital together with his son and daughter.

It will be a real test for the Mills family, as Chris has not run a marathon for 12 years, son Freddie is recovering from a rugby injury and daughter Katie is having to mix her training routine alongside her university studies.

The trio will be raising money for Cancer Relief after Chris’s father died of cancer.

Chris, 51, who works as an accountant, said: “It is going to be tough for all of us.

“Freddie and Katie have not run a marathon before.

“After my last marathon I didn’t think I would be running another but Freddie suggested we did it together and – unfortunately – Katie agreed.

“Freddie and I will be aiming to finish in under four hours but it is going to be harder for Katie who is so busy with her studies but we are hoping for a finish in under four-and-a-half hours.”

Katie,19, who is studying maths at Cardiff University, said: “I would be delighted to finish in four-and-a-half hours but my main aim is just to finish.

“My dad is pretty fit and should do well and Freddie is extremely competitive.

“I have been practicing hard, running around the campus, in the parks and around the bay.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge.”

Freddie, 22, an engineer working in Leamington Spa went to school locally, played for Newbury Rugby Club and was captain of the Coventry University team before being forced to give up last year following an injury.

He said: “I underwent knee surgery in June last year which stopped me playing rugby.

“Now I am able to run a bit so really looking forward to the race, even though I don’t know what to expect.

“I think Sunday will be the easy bit.

“The training was the hardest.”

The family originally set a fundraising target of £1,000 but due to generosity of friends they quickly raised £2,000 so have now set a new target of £3,000.

Anyone wishing to donate can go to www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/freddie-mills