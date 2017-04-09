Charity's tribute to caring Doris

A MINIBUS that provides transport for members of Theale Age Concern has been named after one of its members who has died.

Doris Johnson was a long-time member of the charity and would meet with other members at its weekly tea club in the village.

When she died in January, aged 96, it was requested that donations in her memory should be made to the Theale Carebus scheme.

The scheme has recently taken delivery of two Peugeot Boxer 12-seater vehicles which takes elderly and disabled villagers to doctors and hospital appointments, as well as garden centre visits.

One of the Theale Age Concern organisers, Lyn Fuller, said: “Doris was a lovely lady and we thought it would be a fitting tribute if one of the buses was named after her.

“We couldn’t manage without the Carebus so it is fitting that her name is on one of the buses. Doris was a very bright lady and was forever helping others.”

The Carebus scheme was under threat after West Berkshire Council withdrew its funding, but the charity took delivery of the two new buses after funding from the government-backed Community Transport Minibus Fund.

Doris lived in Blossom Lane in Theale. Her husband died in 1980 and she had a son and daughter, a grandson and two granddaughters.

Her son, Keith Johnson, said: “I am proud that the bus carries my mother’s name. She was a great lady.”

The Theale Tea Club meets at St Luke’s church hall in Theale every Tuesday (2pm to 4pm).