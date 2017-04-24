go

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newbury

Collision occurred in Andover Road

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

"Stupid and dangerous"

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newbury at the weekend. 

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Andover Road and Dormer Close at 8.47am on Saturday. 

A spokesman confirmed today (Monday) that the patient sustained a leg injury and was taken to the North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke.  

An air ambulance was sent to the scene but was not required.

