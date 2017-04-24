Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newbury

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newbury at the weekend.
South Central Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Andover Road and Dormer Close at 8.47am on Saturday.
A spokesman confirmed today (Monday) that the patient sustained a leg injury and was taken to the North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene but was not required.
