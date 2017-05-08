Traffic update: M4 roadworks

Traffic update: Delays are expected along a long stretch of the M4 today and tomorrow as a host of roadworks take place.

Latest information from Highways England warns drivers that from 11am until 5pm today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) there will be roadworks on the westbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12 and from 9am until 5pm today between junctions 14 and 15, westbound.

There will also be disruption going west, between junctions 15 and 18, while ‘horticultural works’ take place from 12.30pm until 4.30pm today.

On the eastbound carriageway the entry and exit slip-roads at junction 14 will have one lane closed between 10pm and 6am from tonight until May 13. The road repair works will also be taking place during the same hours from May 15 – May 20 and from May 22 – May 24.

During the same times, lanes one and two will be closed, eastbound, between junctions 15 and 13.

And finally, there are also roadworks planned on the eastbound entry slip at junction J12, where one lane will be closed everyday between 10pm and 6am, from tonight until May 12.