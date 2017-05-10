Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

A 49-year-old man was left injured after he was attacked by three men who then stole his dog.

The shocking incident occurred on Saturday, May 6 as he walked his Bichon Frise dog along Hambridge Road between 10.10pm and 10.15pm.

According to police the victim noticed three men approaching him before one of them demanded that he hand over his dog.

When he refused, he was assaulted.

He then fell to the floor where he was assaulted again before the offenders left the scene with his dog.

The man sustained injuries to his face but did not attend hospital.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.

All three offenders were white males.

The first offender was around 5'8" tall with ginger hair and aged in his mid-30s.

The second offender was described as being 5'5" tall with short hair, aged between 20 and 30.

The only description of the third offender was of a bald male.

Designated Investigator Tracy Cole, based at Newbury police station, said: "This was a very distressing incident in which the victim's dog was stolen from him.

"We are appealing for information to locate those responsible for this incident, and also to be able to return the dog to the victim.

"If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any information relating to it, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."