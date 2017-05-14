go

What's on today (Sunday)

Looking for something to do? Here are a few ideas for you

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

fete 1

LOOKING for something to do today?

The new mayor of Newbury will be sworn into office at a ceremony at the Corn Exchange at 10am.

Prior to that, there will be a procession to the Corn Exchange at 9:50am.
If you want to take in some music, the Royal Wootton Bassett Brass will be keeping the crowds entertained from 2pm-4pm in the Bandstand at Victoria Park in Newbury.

Elsewhere in Newbury, there is a charity run and fun day from 9am at Park House School in Andover Road.

Meanwhile, the Newbury District Ornithological Club will be holding a morning walk around the gravel pits at Woolhampton. 

Meet in the Rowbarge PH car park at 8.30am.  Grid ref 174/SU572667.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Newbury man charged with GBH

Newbury man charged with GBH

News

Inspirational MND 30th Anniversary
News

Inspirational MND 30th Anniversary

The West Berkshire Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association celebrated 30th anniversary

 
"Be on guard over council tax banding review claims"
News

"Be on guard over council tax banding review claims"

Trading standards issue warning to Hungerford residents

 
News

Benyon boost for Newbury Companions Hour

 
News

What's on today (Sunday)

 
News

Royal Berkshire Hospitals working as normal

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33