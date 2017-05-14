What's on today (Sunday)

LOOKING for something to do today?

The new mayor of Newbury will be sworn into office at a ceremony at the Corn Exchange at 10am.

Prior to that, there will be a procession to the Corn Exchange at 9:50am.

If you want to take in some music, the Royal Wootton Bassett Brass will be keeping the crowds entertained from 2pm-4pm in the Bandstand at Victoria Park in Newbury.

Elsewhere in Newbury, there is a charity run and fun day from 9am at Park House School in Andover Road.

Meanwhile, the Newbury District Ornithological Club will be holding a morning walk around the gravel pits at Woolhampton.

Meet in the Rowbarge PH car park at 8.30am. Grid ref 174/SU572667.