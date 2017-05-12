NHS digital systems targeted by Malware

At about 3:30 Friday afternoon the NHS digital systems were targeted by a Malware IT attack affecting parts of the NHS nationwide.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust is aware that some departments may be affected, discharge procedures in particular, but believes patient care should not be compromised.

A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire Hospital said: "We will run clinics over the weekend so everyone should attend their appointments as normal".

Staff may have to revert to paper systems which will naturally cause delays.

NHS England are attempting to rectify the problem through the central system and they hope to have the situation fixed by Monday.

The matter will be reviewed continuously overnight and into the weekend if necessary.