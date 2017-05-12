go

NHS digital systems targeted by Malware

NHS systems affected nationally

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

health NHS

At about 3:30 Friday afternoon the NHS digital systems were targeted by a Malware IT attack affecting parts of the NHS nationwide.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust is aware that some departments may be affected, discharge procedures in particular, but believes patient care should not be compromised.

A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire Hospital said: "We will run clinics over the weekend so everyone should attend their appointments as normal".

Staff may have to revert to paper systems which will naturally cause delays.

NHS England are attempting to rectify the problem through the central system and they hope to have the situation fixed by Monday. 

The matter will be reviewed continuously overnight and into the weekend if necessary.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

News

NHS digital systems targeted by Malware
News

NHS digital systems targeted by Malware

NHS systems affected nationally

 
Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)
News

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Female driver died at the scene after car collided with wall

 
Hampshire

Boss's warning after break-in

 
News

Join in Newbury Carnival parade

 
Thatcham

Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33