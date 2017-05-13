go

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

Bridge refurbishment to cause long delays

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

The M4 will be closed all weekend between junctions 12 (Theale) and 13 (Chieveley) in both directions.

People are advised to plan their journeys in advance and leave early as long delays are expected.

A diversion will be in place through Newbury, Thatcham and Woolhampton, but Highways England has suggested some alternate routes to try to relieve congestion in these areas.

From the west to east/east to west - consider using the A339 and A33, or the A404, M40, A34

From the north - consider using the M40 and A404

From the south - consider using the M3 and A33

Any enquiries should be directed to Highways England's Customer Control Centre on: 03001235000

