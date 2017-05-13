Royal Berkshire Hospitals working as normal

go

Despite the NHS digital systems being hacked nationally, Royal Berkshire Hospital has been running a normal service today.  

A spokesperson from the RBH said: "It is business as usual and any people who have appointments should come along as usual."

On Friday afternoon, a number of NHS digital systems throughout the UK, were attacked by Malware. This prevented access to records and caused chaos throughout the NHS.

