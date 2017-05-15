go

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

Police appeal for witnesses to incident on Friday

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

police

A THATCHAM woman has been seriously injured in a two-car collision near Andover.

The 23-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident on Friday (May 12).

Police were called to the scene just before 5pm when a Citroen C1, in which the woman was a passenger, and a Ford Focus collided on the eastbound carriageway of the A303 between the junctions of the A343 and A3057.

The driver of the Citroen, a 21-year-old woman from Andover, is also being treated in hospital but for less serious injuries.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses.

PC James Gallimore said: “We believe a dark coloured vehicle left the layby near to where the collision happened at around the time of the incident.  We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of this car.  We’d also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who may have a dash cam or anyone who thinks they saw this vehicle.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '44170178722' or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

  • victor

    15/05/2017 - 13:01

    Friday May 13th? shouldn't that be May 12th or Saturday May 13th?

    Reply

