Tree falls onto carriageway in Hambridge Road

Delays likely with one lane blocked

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

MOTORISTS are experiencing delays along Hambridge Road this evening (Tuesday) after a tree fell onto the carriageway causing a partial obstruction.

Police were called to the scene opposite Two Rivers Way to manage traffic just after 5pm with one lane currently blocked.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "At 5.09 we were called to reports that a tree had come down on Hambridge Road causing a partial obstruction.

"West Berkshire Council are aware and should be out soon to remove it.

"We have put some signs down to warn motorists and traffic is managing itself, although it will cause some problems at this time of day."

  • Bombey

    16/05/2017 - 19:07

    get the BBOWT in they just cut all the trees down!!

News

1comment

 
