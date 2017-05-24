go

Burglars flee after being confronted in Hungerford

Police seek information about suspicious activity

police

WOULD-BE burglars fled from a property after being confronted by their victim. 

Three men pulled up at the property in Priory Avenue, Hungerford, in a silver saloon-type vehicle. Two of the men stayed in the car while the third forced his way into the house via the front door. 

But when the burglar was confronted by a man in his twenties inside the house he ran back to the car. 

The driver then stalled the vehicle as they tried to flee, before driving in the direction of John O’Guant School. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Friday, May 19. 

All three men are described as white and aged in their twenties.

One of them was of a large build with a dark beard and wore dark clothing.

Another was said to have a large build and also wore dark clothing. He had light brown scruffy hair, a very pale complexion and a light ginger beard.

The third man is described as of medium build with a chubby face, and between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall with short black hair. He had an unshaven face with stubble and was wearing black jeans and a hoody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen the vehicle or the three men, or who experienced any unexpected visits from people who may have knocked on the door but then left when the door was answered.

Contact 101 quoting reference 43170145314 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 if you have any information. 

