Man ejected from Midgham pub was drunk and disorderly

A THATCHAM man refused to stay out of a Midgham pub after being ejected, Reading magistrates heard.

Paul Williams was then arrested, which placed him in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting on Thursday, April 27, said the 25-year-old, of Stirling Way, had been seen “staggering down the A4” and became abusive when stopped by police.

Mr Williams admitted being drunk and disorderly in public on April 6.

He further admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence and expressed remorse to the court.

District judge Shomon Khan said he would not activate the suspended sentence, but warned Mr Williams he was risking imprisonment with his behaviour.

Instead he fined him £175 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.