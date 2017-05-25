go

Thatcham motorcyclist killed in Penwood

21-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of collision

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

A Thatcham man died at the scene of a collision in Hampshire last night.

Police were called to the one-vehicle collision, which involved a Yamaha motorcycle, at 7.30pm in Foxes Lane, Penwood. 

The 21-year-old man has not been identified but his next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers. 

Police are continuing their investigation into the collision.  

Sgt Jon Bates, from the joint roads policing unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision or saw the motorcycle prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44170196055, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

