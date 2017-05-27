First golf club open day tees off

PEOPLE got into the swing of things at Newbury and Crookham Golf Club when it held its first ever open day recently.

Visitors had a chance to access all areas of the club, including playing the closing five holes of the course, known as The Park, for no fee.

Guests also got a look inside the clubhouse, sampled the food and met key officers of the club, including the captain and lady captains and some of the members.

In addition, they could have a session on the new TrackMan ball, club and swing analysis technology, headed up by PGA head professional Barry Newman, and try out the state-of-the-art swing studio.

There was also a popular nearest-the-pin competition on the simulator throughout the day, which saw people queuing out of the pro shop to take part.

Everyone was welcomed at the club, whether they already played the

game or were new to golf, and that it was delighted that several people signed up for membership on the

day.

A spokesman for the club said: “All in all the day was a great success with everyone enjoying the beautiful course and commenting on its fabulous condition which is testament to our course manager Chris Ball and his team.

“Newbury and Crookham would like to thank all the members who helped and is thankful to all the

attendees who took the time to be present on the day and offers a

special welcome to all the new members.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about membership, society golf, lessons or green-fee rates, should contact the club on (01635) 40035 or email club manager Gareth Williams at gareth.williams@newburygolf.co.uk