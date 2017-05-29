go

Question Time for Newbury candidates

Hustings event being held in Thatcham tonight (Tuesday)

How will you vote in June's General Election?

VOTERS can put their questions to candidates about the burning issues at a Question Time event in Thatcham on Tuesday.

Candidates standing for election in Newbury will be quizzed on topics submitted by the audience just nine days before the General Election on June 8. 

Organisers have asked that questions be submitted in advance, giving your name, to david@thatchambaptist.org.uk or question cards can be filled in by 7.30pm on the night.

Questions will be sorted in order to cover a range of topics.

Head to Thatcham Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 30, for refreshments from 7.15pm for a 7.45pm start. 

Free parking will be available in the Burdwood Centre car park.

The candidates attending are Richard Benyon (Conservative), Judith Bunting (Lib Dem), Paul Field (Green), Alex Skirvin (Labour) and David Yates (Apolitical).  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

Tributes paid to Thatcham woman who died following crash on A303

Tributes paid to Thatcham woman who died following crash on A303

Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash

Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash

Thatcham motorcyclist killed in Penwood

Thatcham motorcyclist killed in Foxes Lane accident

News

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years
News

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Francis Baily School thanks "true champion"

 
Cheerleading Tigers are world champions
News

Cheerleading Tigers are world champions

Thatcham team wins US cheerleading summit

 
News

Question Time for Newbury candidates

 
News

Video interview with Richard Benyon - Conservative

3comments

 
News

Video interview with Judith Bunting - Liberal Democrats

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33