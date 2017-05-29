Question Time for Newbury candidates

VOTERS can put their questions to candidates about the burning issues at a Question Time event in Thatcham on Tuesday.

Candidates standing for election in Newbury will be quizzed on topics submitted by the audience just nine days before the General Election on June 8.

Organisers have asked that questions be submitted in advance, giving your name, to david@thatchambaptist.org.uk or question cards can be filled in by 7.30pm on the night.

Questions will be sorted in order to cover a range of topics.

Head to Thatcham Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 30, for refreshments from 7.15pm for a 7.45pm start.

Free parking will be available in the Burdwood Centre car park.

The candidates attending are Richard Benyon (Conservative), Judith Bunting (Lib Dem), Paul Field (Green), Alex Skirvin (Labour) and David Yates (Apolitical).