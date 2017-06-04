NWN editor to moderate hustings in Newbury tonight (Monday)

go

Final local debate before vote on June 8

A POLITICAL hustings moderated by the Newbury Weekly News will be held in Newbury tonight (Monday).

Candidates contesting the constituency will assemble at St George’s Church in Andover Road to answer your questions three days before the General Election on June 8. 

Questions should be sent to the organiser, Peter Norman, at petermnorman@gmail.com before 4pm on the day and people can also ask questions on the night. 

The debate will be chaired by the editor of the Newbury Weekly News, Andy Murrill. 

A collection for victims of the Manchester bombing will also be held. 

The event will be held between 7pm and 9pm on Monday. 

