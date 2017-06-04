Sign up now for Thatcham family fun run

ARE your children in training for the Thatcham Family Fun Run?

You can now pre-register your young runners when the fun run returns for the Thatcham Family Fun Day on Sunday, June 25, organised by Thatcham Town Council.

The traditional family day fun run, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News, is open to children aged three to 15 and Hi-5 are also looking to add a 100m toddler dash and a 1km dash for adults.

Chris Clacy, of Hi-5 Roadrunners, said that support was growing for the fun run and that volunteers were coming forward to help out on the day.

The first race starts at 1.45pm and every runner will receive a medal.

There is an entry fee of £5 and profits from the fun run will be donated to charity.

Hi-5 have taken over from the Thatcham Sports Network and Jane and Binky Wells, of the Spring Charity Fundraisers, who have been involved in the event since the 1980s.

You can pre-register for the event now and you can also enter your young runners from 11am on the day of the race.

Visit www.hi5runners.com for more information.