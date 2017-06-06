Thatcham pupils put their best fundraising feet forward

CHILDREN at Thatcham Park Primary School swapped their school shoes for boots for a fundraising welly walk on Friday.

Parents and staff cheered on the children as they set off around the school field in a bid to raise as much money as possible for their school.

The event was organised by the school’s parent teacher association and member Alison Byway said: “It was really good. It was so much hotter than we expected. We were going to do a warm up but canned it.

“We just wanted to do something a bit more old-fashioned and wanted to do something different.

“We always did something like this when we were at school.

“They loved it, it was so good even the staff seemed to enjoy it.

“We were trying to go back to basics and get the kids to help raise the money.

“To have the children knowing that if they did an extra lap parents would have to pay a bit more, then that’s really nice.”

Money raised will be split between new computer equipment for the school and St Barnabas Church.

Mrs Byway said that the church did a lot for the CofE school.

The walk raised around £200 through refreshment sales on the day but sponsorship money is yet to be collected.

“We were hoping that we would make about £400 and we have definitely beaten that,” said Mrs Byway.

With school funding cuts looming across the district, the PTA has recently donated £5,000 for new school books to replace those lost following the library closure.

Headteacher at Thatcham Park School Alison Webster said: “As a school we are both delighted and privileged to have such a passionate and committed PTA group who are driven to organise and co-ordinate a wide range of events for children and their families throughout the year, not only strengthening our community but also raising funds to enhance the provision that the school is able to offer.

“The welly walk was enjoyed by all members of the school family; the end of term and the fine weather enhanced their spirits and all achieved their personal best.

“Our thanks to Sue Lister and her steering group of parent volunteers for all their time and effort in ensuring such a successful event; monies raised will ensure we can make at least a three-year commitment to an online learning platform which can be accessed not only in school but also by all families at home.”

The school will be holding a Wild West-themed summer fete on July 1.