Late-night licence for Thatcham Domino's

DISTRICT councillors have ruled that the new Domino’s Pizza coming to Thatcham will be able to make late-night alcohol sales, despite a number of concerns from residents.

The pizza chain, which is set to open in the former Pro Bike Fit shop on the A4, had applied for the licence to supply alcohol on and off the premises between 10am and 2am, Monday to Sunday.

It also applied to sell hot food and drink between 11pm and 2am from Monday to Sunday.

West Berkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee debated the application at a recent meeting.

Minutes from the meeting recorded concerns from nearby resident Andrew Moss, who said that litter, traffic and noise would increase in the area if the application was approved.

Mr Moss added that the neighbourhood was “plagued with litter and noise” and that a late-night alcohol licence until the early hours would only worsen the situation.

He also argued that having a takeaway situated close to Francis Baily Primary School and Kennet School would be harmful to children.

Thatcham Town Council had asked that the licensing hours stop at midnight as 2am was “not appropriate” for a residential location.

Applicants Knut Wilberg and Christopher Grunert said that, as deliveries were expected to constitute 75 per cent of the store’s trade, most of the rubbish would be disposed of by customers off-site.

Mr Grunert added that there had never been any complaints about the Domino’s chain in Newbury and that the franchisee had a proven track record.

He added that a noise survey requested as part of that application had been deemed to be acceptable.

On the late-night alcohol licence, Mr Grunert said that beer and wine would only be served to customers who ordered food.

However, in response, Mr Moss claimed that patrons could misuse the system and order a garlic bread and 10 beers.

Mr Grunert replied by saying that, while there was a correlation between late night food and inebriation, the operator had a track record of dealing with the issues.

Jeff Beck (Con, Clay Hill) asked how staff would deal with potentially rowdy customers who wanted to drink alcohol in or outside the building while they waited for their pizza.

Mr Wilberg said he was happy to accept a condition attached to the application stating that no opened alcoholic drinks would be sold with takeaway meals after 10pm.

Councillors granted permission for the store to serve alcohol from 10am until midnight, Monday to Thursday and on Sundays.

The licence also allows Domino’s to serve alcohol between 10am on Friday until 2am on Saturday and from 10am on Saturday until 2am on Sunday.

It can also serve food between 11pm and midnight Monday to Thursday and Sundays; and from 11pm until 2am the next day on Fridays and Saturdays.