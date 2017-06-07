go

Thursday's (other) important vote

THE General Election isn't the only vote opening in West Berkshire tomorrow (Thursday).

There is also the all-important matter of deciding who will be crowned the inaugural Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year 2017 winners.

A special colour pull-out, showcasing all of the entries, is published in tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News and readers are being asked to vote for their favourite.

The judging panel, led by NWN picture editor Phil Cannings and arts editor Trish Lee, will then choose the winners in each age category.

Winners will be announced in the Newbury Weekly News on July 27.

Pick up your copy of the paper tomorrow to see all of the entries and for a voting form.

