Newbury man charged with murder following death of five-month-old baby

Twenty-nine-year-old to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court today

Chris Ord

A NEWBURY man has been charged with murder following the death of a five-month-old baby.

Daniel McLaren, of Fleetwood Close, Newbury, was charged yesterday (Wednesday) in connection with the death of Jack McLaren, who died in hospital on Sunday (June 4).

Police say a post-mortem examination was completed yesterday.

The 29-year-old who was arrested on Tuesday was also charged with one count of Section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent relating to injuries sustained by another child aged under one years old.

Mr McLaren was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

A 28-year-old woman from Newbury who was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and on suspicion of Section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent on Tuesday in connection with the investigation was released on police bail until July 5.

