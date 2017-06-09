go

Burglars prey on isolated houses in West Berkshire

Three break-ins at properties in rural locations

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

POLICE are appealing for information after a series of burglaries across West Berkshire.

There were three burglaries between May 13 and June 2.

They were in daylight hours and jewellery and cash were taken from homes in isolated areas.

Between approximately 11.30am and 4pm on May 25, offenders forced entry to a home in Mariners Lane, Tutts Clump.

At approximately 11.45am on May 30, offenders forced entry to a home in Stoney Lane, Thatcham.

And between approximately 9.15am and noon on June 2, offenders forced entry to a home in Board Lane, Halfway. 

Officers believe that a silver saloon-style vehicle is involved in the incidents. 

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the burglaries. Visit the Thames Valley Police website or call 101 for more information about burglary prevention methods.

 

 

