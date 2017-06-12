go

The Rosemary Appeal goes international!

A FORMER Newbury man has taken The Rosemary Appeal for a new cancer and renal centre at the West Berkshire Community Hospital to an international audience – by running a marathon in the US.

Tom Ball, aged 38, is an old boy of The Downs School, Compton, and St Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, where he was Curnock House captain.

He is currently head of world languages at the British International School in Washington DC.

On Sunday, Mr Ball – son of appeal trustee David Ball – took part in the San Diego Rock and Roll Marathon.

He has already raised more than $2,000 by selling some of his belongings and through sponsorship.

He explained on his JustGiving page: “Hi, I’m Tom; I’ve been out of the UK for a while now and I wanted to do something to thank the town where I’m from.’

“I’m deep into my training for the marathon already. I do seven mile runs before work and half marathons at the weekend.

“Please sponsor me so that destroying my knees and missing out on all the beer and lie-ins is not in vain. I believe the Cancer Care Trust is a particularly worthy cause as they try to stamp out the scourge of humanity (cancer not Trump).”

His father, David, said: “Tom has taken The Rosemary Appeal to heart and is doing what he can to raise funds among his friends, students and parents.”

After the event, he posted: “I did it! Possibly the hardest four hours and 18 minutes of my life, but reaching that finish line felt pretty sweet.”

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Rosemary Centre – due to open next summer – which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The complex will be named The Rosemary Centre in honour of Rosemary Rooke, whose original bequest led to the building of the community hospital.

If you’re inspired to give Mr Ball’s total a boost, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tom-Ball2  

