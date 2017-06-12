go

History society seeking WWII stories

Hampshire villages researching men commemorated on war memorials

History society seeking WWII stories

EAST Woodhay Local History Society is carrying out research to find out more about the men from East Woodhay and Woolton Hill whose deaths in the Second World War are commemorated on the two village war memorials.

The Woolton Hill soldiers killed were Anthony Manwaring, Arthur Sears, Colin Trier, Anthony Uzielli, James Wood, Ian Aird, Norman Digweed, Charles Graves and Robert Hunter.

The East Woodhay men were Ralph Morgan, Peter Sandbach, James Holmes, Wilfred Kingham, David Hewitt and Peter Hewitt

The society carried out a similar project in 2014 about the First World War, which resulted in an exhibition about the men and their lives.

If you know anything about these men, are related to them or have photographs of them, please contact Val Pollitt on (01635) 253550 or valeriepollitt@gmail.com  

