Signs are good for school fete

THIS year Falkland Primary School in Wash Common is taking to the streets – and to residents’ gardens – to promote its annual summer fete.

The Falkland School Association (FSA) is always looking for interesting and innovative ways to raise vital money for the school and this year, in association with local building firm ARK Rooms, it has produced dozens of signs promoting the fete, which are now popping up in front gardens across Newbury.

Caroline Kirby, from the FSA, said: “A lot of hard work goes into making the summer fete such a success, but, in addition to being great fun, it is also a hugely important fundraising event for the school.

“There is so much organised, it will be a really fun afternoon for all the family.

“We will have a barbecue and alcohol tent, homemade cakes and refreshments, raffle and a children’s glam tent including facepainting.

“Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be attending with their fire engine for children to have a sit in, and there will also be fun tennis sessions run by Ignition Tennis, tug of war and karate and judo demonstrations, plus lots of traditional fun stalls with prizes to be won.

“Everyone is most welcome to come on the day, enjoy the atmosphere and explore the various stands, many run by the pupils.”

This year’s fete takes place on Saturday, June 17, from 1pm to 4pm at Falkland Primary School on Andover Road.