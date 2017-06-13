Newbury Carnival, and Elvis, coming to town

NEWBURY Carnival returns on Sunday, July 16, and organisers are promising an even “bigger and better event” this time around.

This year, there will be nearly 40 carnival parade entries from a range of local community groups, charities, businesses and music and dance groups. The theme is myths and legends.

There is still time to join in the fun – and people are being encouraged to get involved.

Fete manager Michelle Miles said “Newbury Carnival is much more than the carnival parade.

“Our carnival fete in Victoria Park, between noon and 6pm, will be even bigger and better this year.”

The parade starts at 2pm and will head through the town centre before finishing in Park Way.

The carnival fete will offer a huge variety of activities and stalls.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Trouble, the local Elvis tribute band, will be performing music from the 50s, 60s and the career-defining 70s Vegas series in their two sets at the beginning and end of the carnival fete.

Alongside the entertainment on the main stage, the carnival fete will be offering a large range of other activities, from bungee trampolines to chair-o-planes and giant inflatables.

There will also be a variety of food and drink on offer, ranging from traditional British to Spanish cuisine and lots of ice cream.

Trade stands will be making a large appearance, offering a substantial range of products to be purchased – from floral headbands to marble bowls. Arts, crafts and gift stalls will be providing demonstrations and workshops throughout the day for people to get stuck into.

Local charities and community groups will also be represented at the fete, providing activities and information to further develop the local community.

Newbury Ringcraft will be sponsoring a dog show, which will start at 1pm on the day.