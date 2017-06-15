Thatcham station parking charges and changes consultation closes soon

RESIDENTS have a week left to respond to a public consultation on proposed car parking charges near Thatcham station.

West Berkshire Council is looking to introduce on-street parking charges on parts of Pipers Lane and Aylesford Way.

The plans were announced in the council’s budget last year, but first need to go through a consultation period before they can be implemented.

The plans also include no waiting sections on Agricola Way and at the junctions of Peachey Drive and Fokerham Road.

Rob Denton-Powell (Con, Thatcham South and Crookham) said: “I wholeheartedly support this as it does restrict parking on Agricola Way. It’s long overdue and I’m very pleased to see it.”

Liberal Democrat Lee Dillon (Thatcham North) said that four hours for £1.50 was a fair rate, but he pleaded for the council to enforce the parking changes.

But Sheila Ellison (Con, Thatcham North) said that people would walk quite a long way if it meant parking their cars for free and could lead to more parking in residential areas.

The consultation can be found at http://info.westberks.gov.uk/consultations and closes on Thursday, June 22.