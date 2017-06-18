Kennet School scoops able and talented award for third time

KENNET School has risen to the challenge once again and is the 12th school in the country to receive a prestigious award for the third time.

The school received the National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE) Challenge Award; given to schools which show exceptional provision for the more able and for the wider school community, across the country.

The award is by application, scrutiny of that application and inspectorial visits.

Kennet School was presented with a certificate recognising the award at its annual evening for parents of able, gifted and talented children in Year 7 on Thursday last week.

The chief executive officer of NACE Sue Riley encouraged pupils to make the most of the opportunities they had.

She also asked if Kennet School would be prepared to help NACE carry out research with the Department of Education, to look at developing further high quality opportunities for more able children, using both teachers and children as leaders.

Headteacher, Paul Dick, said: “Firstly, congratulations to all the pupils in the hall who are on the Able, Gifted and Talented register.

“Thank you and congratulations to all those pupils who have performed so ably for us this evening.

“I am delighted to have Sue Riley here from NACE and it is wonderful that Kennet is only the 12th school in the country to have won this prestigious award.

“The accompanying report will spur us on to even greater things in the future. Well done one and all.”

Mrs Riley said: “Since 2006, Kennet School has been developing high quality provision as a NACE Challenge Awarded school for its able pupils, alongside a whole-school commitment to curriculum design and teaching strategies, enabling all children to flourish and achieve to the best of their ability, with many children reaching high levels of attainment.

“High expectation and personal support over the past years has led to pupils believing in their ability to succeed.

“Achieving the NACE Challenge Award is a long-term commitment to providing challenge in all aspects of school life and Kennet School has continued to work hard to achieve this over the last 10 years, having tremendously positive outcomes for pupils.”