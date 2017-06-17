Woolhampton pavilion dreams come true

THE new £500,000 state-of-the-art Douai Pavilion in Woolhampton has officially been opened.

After five years of hard work, there was a weekend of celebration on June 3, when dreams became a reality for contributors and the local community who have been supporting the project.

The Saturday saw Showaddywaddy headline the music evening event, followed by a fun day on the Sunday and the

official opening of the pavilion by Newbury MP Richard Benyon.

Plans to demolish the existing pavilion – built in 1922 – and replace it with a two-storey sports building and 49-space car park were approved in 2013.

The old pavilion was built to honour the Old Boys of Douai School killed in the First World War and the Douai Society is recognising this in the new pavilion.

With a 99-year lease from Douai Abbey, the pavilion guarantees that sport will be played at the park for at least another 100 years.

The new pavilion is now available for use.