Apoliticals want to send message to parliament

APOLITICAL candidate Dave Yates said that he felt “privileged” to receive the number of votes he did – and that he wants victorious MP Richard Benyon to take his campaign on monetary reform to Parliament.

He told the NWN on election night that he would be happy with 300 votes.

His hopes were realised when monitoring officer Nick Carter announced he had received 304 votes (a 0.5 per cent share).

The result marks a huge improvement on Mr Yates’ 95 votes when he last stood, in 2010.

Mr Yates is campaigning for monetary reform, whereby the country’s money supply would be controlled by the

Government and not banks.

He told the NWN on the night: “You know I wasn’t in this to win. I was in this to portray a message. The one person I want to take the message away is Richard Benyon. I want him to go back to Parliament with this.”

Mr Yates’ result represents an increase on the 228 votes the Apolitical Democrats received in 2015, when Peter Norman stood for the party.

Speaking to the NWN on Tuesday, Mr Yates said: “I feel privileged that over 300 people have done me the honour of granting to me their democratic right to representation.

“Unlike the candidates with massive party hinterland, I have had to convince people individually by talking to them, not just to trust me with their vote, but to take a leap of faith on a controversial idea that contradicts received economic wisdom.

“I am also clear that many more people are now interested in exploring the concept of

monetary reform.

“I will continue to talk locally to people, one by one, about the need to take control of our money supply.”

Commenting on the Conservatives losing their majority and having to enter a deal with the DUP, Mr Yates said now was the time for co-operation.

He said: “While the Tories are no doubt crying into their beer that their cynical party political

calling of the snap election has gone pear-shaped, I’m not too perturbed about it.

“A hung Parliament is ultimately an apolitical one, where MPs have the space to actively scrutinise ministers, who must in turn convince their colleagues and opposition.

“This is a chance for genuine co-operative governance in the interests of all of the people of the UK.

“I hope our elected representatives seize the opportunity. I would like to thank again all those who voted for me.”