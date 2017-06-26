Kingsclere author is a world beater

A KINGSCLERE author has won a prestigious book award in China.

Jenny Mallin’s cookbook A Grandmother’s Legacy, won Best in World in the self-published category at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in May.

The awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau and honour the best food and wine books, printed or digital, as well as food television.

It is the only international competition of the sector.

A Grandmother’s Legacy is a cookbook and social history combined and tells the story of five generations of British women from Ms Mallin’s family, who lived in India between 1816 and the 1950s.

This rich history is interspersed with Anglo-Indian recipes, which were recorded in a notebook and passed down through the family.

Ms Mallin said: “My mission has always been to get my book on every school shelf in the world – not the country – but the world.”

A Grandmother’s Legacy competed with authors from 205 different countries.

Ms Mallin will be holding an Anglo-Indian cookery demonstration class in Hannington Village Hall on June 30. This will be followed by a ‘book talk with a difference’, with Anglo-Indian nibbles on July 1 at the same venue.



The recipes to be demonstrated have all stemmed from a recipe book written and preserved by five generations of one family spanning 170 years of food from the British Raj.



Enjoy tasting the dishes and then discover the history behind the food at the book talk the following day.

To book a place on these Anglo-Indian food events, email jennymallin@yahoo.com